EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $188.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE EME opened at $162.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.