Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Enablence Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.