Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Enablence Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.07.
Enablence Technologies Company Profile
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.
