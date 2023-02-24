Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 264.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

