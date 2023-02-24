Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Cut by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE ENB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 777,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,788. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 264.36%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.