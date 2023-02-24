Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54), Briefing.com reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Encore Capital Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.