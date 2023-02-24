Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.54 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.
Encore Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 139,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.