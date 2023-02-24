Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.54 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 139,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

