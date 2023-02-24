Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 431,205 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Enerplus worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,716,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 570,031 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerplus stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
