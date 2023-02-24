Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry Sells 368 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $22,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,510.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 171 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $9,340.02.

Enovis Stock Down 6.4 %

ENOV traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.