Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Brady Shirley Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,023.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.62 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $333,199,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,144,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enovis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after buying an additional 450,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

