Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 440 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 440 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $24,028.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENOV opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $333,199,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after acquiring an additional 450,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

