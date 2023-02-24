Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 227,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $913,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enovis by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

