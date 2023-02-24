Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1 %

ENOV traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 516,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,353. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Enovis

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enovis by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

