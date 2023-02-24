Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 7,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

