Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 8,073 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Entegris Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $190,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.