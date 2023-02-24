Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 8,073 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $190,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

