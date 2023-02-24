Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Envela shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 11,423 shares.

Envela Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

