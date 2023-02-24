EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Price Performance
EOG Resources stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources
In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.