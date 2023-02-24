EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

