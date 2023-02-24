EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. 622,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,920. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.82.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

