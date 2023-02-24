EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.53. 3,790,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

