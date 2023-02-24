EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

