EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.
EOG Resources Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.
Insider Transactions at EOG Resources
In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
