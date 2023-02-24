EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.00.
Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
