Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.