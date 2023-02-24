Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

TJX stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

