Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.50 million and approximately $882,429.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00007257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,022.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00394554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00092169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00634384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00578264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00180179 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,256,035 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

