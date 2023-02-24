Ergoteles LLC Buys 10,289 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

