Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,305 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $9,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,695. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

