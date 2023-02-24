Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

