Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.