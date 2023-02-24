Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.84 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.