Ergoteles LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

