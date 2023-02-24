Ergoteles LLC Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

