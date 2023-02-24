Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,032,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 114.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,520,000 after purchasing an additional 303,905 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

