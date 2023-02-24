Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

