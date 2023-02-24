Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $550.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

