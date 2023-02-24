Ergoteles LLC Purchases 32,600 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

