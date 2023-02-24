Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 469,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 288,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

