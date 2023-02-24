Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.83% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

