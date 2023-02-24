Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.