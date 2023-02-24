Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.31 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

ESS stock opened at $232.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.35.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,256,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.