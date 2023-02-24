Ethereum Classic Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $167.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.07 or 0.00091033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,145.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00395800 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014597 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00652329 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00569785 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178015 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00195932 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,603,264 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
