Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

ETCMY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

