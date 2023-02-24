Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.69 million. Everbridge also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.52 EPS.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 136,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.