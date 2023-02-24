Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 833,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,473,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

