Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Evergy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. 475,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

