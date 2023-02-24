Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Shares of EIFZF remained flat at $40.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $41.74.
Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.
