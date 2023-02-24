Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.