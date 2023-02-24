Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.76 and traded as high as C$7.91. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 29,460 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. The stock has a market cap of C$298.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$139.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.4993498 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

