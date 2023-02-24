Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Alan M. Garber Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 2,064,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

