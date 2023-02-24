Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.12. Expensify has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,147,150. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

