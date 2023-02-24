Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Expensify stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 356,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,040. The firm has a market cap of $664.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Expensify has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $25.39.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Expensify by 31,903.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
