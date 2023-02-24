Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. 4,926,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $453.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

