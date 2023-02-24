Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.18. Farfetch shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,994,900 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.
Farfetch Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farfetch (FTCH)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.