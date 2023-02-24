Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.18. Farfetch shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,994,900 shares traded.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

